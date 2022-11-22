Kochi gang rape: Investigation to focus on fourth accused Dimple Lamba

Kochi: The police team investigating the gang rape of a model in a Kochi bar has decided to focus their probe on the fourth accused Dimple Lamba, a native of Rajasthan.

Besides her dealings with prime accused Vivek Sudhakaran, a native of Kodungallur, police are also looking into Dimple's frequent trips to Kerala.

According to police, Dimple is the mastermind behind the model abuse incident. Also known as Dolly, Dimple visits Kerala frequently and is a usual in major DJ parties and fashion shows that happen in Kochi. She is believed to have travelled with Vivek to several places.

Earlier today, while hearing the police's custody petition, a heated argument ensued between lawyers B A Aloor and Afzal over accepting Dimple's 'vakalath'. The magistrate had to intervene once the argument got out of bounds.

Aloor, who shouted at Afzal to get out of the courtroom, was reminded by the magistrate that he was not standing in a market. Once Dimple clarified that Afzal is her counsel, Aloor backed off.

All four accused will be taken to the bar where the model was molested, and to various places in Kochi for evidence collection.

Police are yet to find Dimple's mobile phone. An investigation into the identity card of the complainant is ongoing as well. The complainant, who told police that she was only 19 years old, supposedly produced ID which showed she was 25 at the bar.

In the custody application filed by the police in court, the survivor is only 19 years old. Police are also trying to ascertain why the complainant lied about her age.