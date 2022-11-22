'My old SUV breaks down often': Jayarajan defends sanction for new vehicle

Thiruvananthapuram: Khadi Board vice-chairman P Jayarajan has defended the government decision to sanction Rs 35 lakh for a new car for his use.

In a Facebook post the veteran CPM leader said the old car which needed frequent repairs was being replaced. He also refuted reports that the premium vehicle with security features would be purchased in view of the threats he had been facing.

"I am not facing a situation where I have to live in fear of a bullet piercing the car," Jayarajan stated.

Excerpts from Jayarajan’s Facebook post:

I view all appointments, including that in the Khadi Board, as responsibilities entrusted to me by the party (CPM).

As part of my duty, I have to undertake long journeys constantly. For the past 10 years, the vice chairman has been using an Innova car. That vehicle had become worn out by years of use and should have been replaced already. The car is under frequent repairs and it can't be relied. It is under these circumstances that the approval for buying the new car was given.

The permission given is for buying a car costing a maximum of Rs 35 lakh (NB: it is not necessarily a car costing Rs 35 lakh but the maximum amount allowed is Rs 35 lakh).

The need is to replace the car that is under constant repairs and poses problems during travel. I do not live in fear of a bullet piercing the car. Whether the car is bullet-proof or not, I am fine with it.”