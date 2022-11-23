Man attacks woman doctor who reported death of his wife

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 23, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Protests outside Thiruvananthapuram Medical college where a lady doctor was assaulted. Photo: Screengrab, Manorama News

Thiruvananthapuram: A man kicked a woman doctor, who reported the death of his wife, at Thiruvananthapuram medical college. 

The patient, who was under treatment in the neuro ICU, died Tuesday night. The doctor came out from the ICU and informed her husband about the demise. Enraged, the man kicked the doctor. Security personnel and others rescued her.

The injured doctor is undergoing treatment at the medical college. 

After other doctors protested, the medical college superintendent called a meeting of their representatives.

Officials said that they will discuss the continuous incidents of violence against doctors and demand strong action.

