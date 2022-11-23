Mother inflicts burns on 6-year-old for disclosure of sexual assault by uncle

Munnar: A six-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her mother's brother, got thrashed by her mother when she revealed the ordeal.

The cops have recorded the statement of the girl, who said her mother placed a hot spatula and burned her body when she told her about the incident.

The Munnar police booked the mother for attempting to hide the shocking incident. “We will arrest the mother too soon,” said Station House Officer S Shivalal.

As the rapist is a minor he will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.