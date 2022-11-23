Reused cooking oil, reheated biryani meat seized in raids at hotels

Kollam: Widespread unsafe cooking practices have been found in hotels in Kottarakkara town.

Cooking oil that looked like carbon black oil and meat pieces separated from the biryani to be reheated and served were found in a check conducted by Municipal Health Department personnel. Stale food too were seized.

Used cooking oil was being continuously reused to cook food. Meat pieces from leftover biryani were found to be reheated and supplied to the customers as a practice.

The raids were conducted at six hotels along both sides of the MC Road in Kottarakkara. The officials refused to reveal the names and other details of the hotels.

The checks were conducted in view of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Pilgrims on the way to Sabarimala from southern Kerala mostly rely on these hotels.

During a previous raid conducted two weeks ago hotels that violated safe practices were penalised.