Crime Branch registers case after Saritha alleges attempt to murder her by spiking food

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has initiated a probe into a complaint by Solar case accused Saritha S Nair claiming that her former driver attempted to murder her by spiking the food with chemicals multiple times.



The Crime Branch registered a case against driver Vinu Kumar after conducting a preliminary probe lasting four months.

Sarita suffered serious physical ailments following the intake of food laced with chemicals.

Her left eyesight got weakened and the movement of her left leg was affected. She is undergoing treatment, Saritha told Manorama Online.

According to the FIR, the accused Vinu Kumar conspired with the accused in the sexual harassment case, earlier filed by her, to murder her, with an eye on financial gains.

He laced the food given to the complainant with chemicals, which could have caused her death.

A case with charges under IPC Sec 307 (Murder Attempt), Sec 420 (Cheating), Sec 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), and Sec 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered after completion of the primary probe.

Saritha said she got to know about the murder bid only when she sought treatment for her sudden physical ailments. The excessive presence of toxic metals like arsenic, mercury, and lead was detected in her blood.

She claimed the attempts to eliminate her started way back in 2018. She doubted the presence of toxic materials upon experiencing physical ailments and body pain. But she restrained herself from lodging a case since she had no idea of the person behind the ploy.

It was during a journey when she was about to have a juice offered by Vinu Kumar that she realized it was him who was spiking her food.

She refused to have the juice and threw the glass away. After he created a ruckus, asking for the glass in which the juice was served, she sacked him as her driver.

She then sought the opinion of the doctors and obtained a medical certificate, following which she filed a complaint with the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch carried out a preliminary investigation and conducted a search at the house of Vinu Kumar. They also obtained information from the doctors who treated her and collected Kumar’s phone documents. The agency will recommend the formation of a medical board since the scientific examination is crucial in the case.

Saritha said she suspects the role of several others, besides Vinu Kumar, behind the conspiracy.

Saritha said she was subjected to chemotherapy and lost her hair fully following the intake of the chemical substances. She is continuing treatment at Vellore and at a private hospital in the state capital, Saritha said.

Solar case

The solar scam, which led to the fall of the Oommen Chandy government, refers to duping of investors by Team Solar by claiming close association with the CM’s office. Saritha Nair and her former husband Biju Radhakrishnan were directors of Team Solar.