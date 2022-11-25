Sweepers at govt media institute made to do chores at director's house

Kottayam: The office sweepers at the K R Narayanan Institute of Visual Sciences at Kanjiramattom are allegedly made to work as housemaids at the house of the director.

"I was asked to take up household chores after office hours. They threatened to terminate my job if I didn't comply," said a 32-year-old sweeper who complained. She was one of three sweepers appointed on a daily-age basis at the Institute last February after an interview.

Hardly a month after the appointment, the trio got directions from the Estate Officer and the Administrative Officer to work for the Director at his residence.

Speaking to Manorama News, the complainant said they were let into the house only after they took bath in a bathroom outside the house. They were also instructed to enter wearing a fresh set of clothes.

Another staff with the Administrative department had raised a similar complaint against the Director with the Chief Minister earlier. This was forwarded to the Higher Education Department. However, it is alleged that no action was taken apparently after the Director intervened to hush up the matter.