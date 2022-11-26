Panchayat department removes ‘unity’ from Preamble to Constitution 

The panchayat department has removed the word “unity” from the Preamble to the Constitution.

It has also erroneously included the word ‘aya’ (as) in the Preamble’s wording.

These inclusions and omissions have occurred in the text circulated as an oath and issued by the director of panchayats. The department has made these grievous errors in the official translation of the Preamble by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The State government had issued a circular directing that the Preamble to the Constitution be read in the form of an oath in all government offices as part of observance of Constitution Day today.

The mistakes were found in the text of the Preamble circulated in panchayat department offices yesterday, in accordance with the government order.

The circular was issued by the additional director, M.P. Ajithkumar, in the name of the panchayat director.

‘Unity’ out, ‘as’ in

The Preamble to the Constitution says: “Having solemnly resolved to assure the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation; our constituent….”

However, the word “unity” was missing in the circular issued by the panchayat director.

In addition, in the text, “Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship”, the word aya (as) was erroneously introduced between “faith” and “worship”.a