Eviction notice for another house owned by former MLA S Rajendran: Revenue Dept

Munnar: The Revenue Department of Kerala has clarified that it had not served an eviction notice on the house where S Rajendran, former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Devikulam, currently lives. Instead, Rajendran was issued an eviction notice for another house owned by him, officials said.

The former MLA has been served only a show cause notice for the house where he resides, said officials. However, Rajendran disputed the Revenue Department’s stand and said that the house where he now lives received the eviction notice.

According to Revenue officials, they had asked Rajendran to vacate a different house built on Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) land, registered in his name. This building is presently rented out.

Earlier, Rajendran had told reporters that Revenue officials were planning to evict him and his wife from the house where they live. He also claimed that he owned no other place.

The notice the Munnar Village Officer issued asked Rajendran to vacate the house located on a nine-cent plot at Ikka Nagar, Munnar, as it was built on ‘puramboke’ (government) land.