Shop owner catches policeman with hand in the till

Peerumade: A shop owner in Peerumade caught a policeman red-handed when the latter was trying to steal money from the cash box. The policeman, who is a district level office-bearer of the police association, attempted to wriggle out of the situation by apologising and offering money as compensation.

The incident took place recently at a shop on Pampanar Market in Peerumade. The young policeman, who was a daily visitor to the shop, diverted the owner’s attention by asking for a lime soda and attempted to steal the money.

The shop owner was on alert since money had gone missing from the cash box whenever the policemen visited the shop on earlier occasions.

When the policeman took out Rs 1,000 from the cash box, the shop owner caught him in the act and raised an alarm. Hearing the commotion, those in the nearby shops rushed to the place.

The cornered policeman then pleaded that he would pay compensation to the shop owner.

The policeman paid Rs 5,000 on the spot and promised a further payment of Rs 40,000 for not filing a complaint.

Meanwhile, some traders called the Peerumade police station. Though police personnel arrived at the shop, they were more keen on holding discussions for effecting a compromise. As the pressure on him grew, the shop owner, who is a senior citizen, stated that he did not have any complaint.

Some time ago, the police had seized prohibited intoxicating products from the shop. The young policeman, who was in the group of personnel which carried out the seizure, became friendly with the owner. Taking advantage of the friendship, the policeman used to sit in the cash counter whenever he visited the shop.

After the incident created a furore, officials of the intelligence department visited the place and collected details about the incident.