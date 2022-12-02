Attack on hospital staff: HC sets 1-hour deadline to register case

Kochi: In response to growing incidents of attacks on doctors and other hospital staff in Kerala, the High Court has ordered prompt registration of cases with the police. The police must register a case within one hour and arrest those indulging in attack on hospital staff and destruction of property, states a High Court order delivered on Thursday.

The court expressed its deep concern over increasing incidents of attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers.

The court made it clear that if the public did not have respect for the law, no change in the situation could be expected and that the only solution was to take stern action against the culprits. It also directed that the government should explain what measures it had taken to ensure the safety of the healthcare workers and what more could be done.

The order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kausar Edappagath, which was considering cases pertaining to hospital services and attacks on healthcare workers.

The verdict comes in the context of the court taking cognizance of the incident in the Thiruvanathapuram Medical College where a lady doctor was kicked by a distraught man who was informed of his wife's death.