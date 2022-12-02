HC rejects pleas against anticipatory bail to Eldhose Kunnappillil

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday rejected the pleas filed by the government and the complainant against the granting of anticipatory bail to Eldhose Kunnappillil.

A court had on November 3 granted anticipatory bail to Perumbavoor MLA accused of rape and attempt to murder. This order was challenged in the High Court.

The woman, residing in Petta here, first lodged a complaint against the legislator on September 28. She accused him of physically assaulting her after forcefully taking her in his car. He came to her house in an inebriated condition and threatened to harm her family if she didn’t heed his advice, according to the complaint filed to the city police commissioner.

In her second complaint, the woman accused the MLA of forcefully taking her to a lawyer’s office, where he threatened her to withdraw the charges. She claimed the legislator locked the door and assaulted her when she refused the money.