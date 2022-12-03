Kazhakootam elevated highway opens, official inauguration later

Thiruvananthapuram: The newly-constructed elevated highway at Kazhakootam opened to the public on Saturday. The largest elevated highway in the state was opened sans an official inauguration ceremony.

Protests had erupted after the highway stayed closed to commuters despite its construction being complete. The delay was caused by the unavailability of the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate the highway.

The road was built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to avoid traffic snarls in the city.

NHAI officials said there has been no delay in opening the highway and that it took time to complete inspections. The project engineer informed the official inauguration would be held later.

Initially, it was announced the road would open on November 15. Later, it was informed that Gadkari would inaugurate the highway on November 29.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore, the 2.71-km-long highway stretches from Technopark Phase-III to the front of CSI Mission Hospital.

There are service roads on either side and the bridge has 61 pillars. Construction of the elevated highway began in 2018.