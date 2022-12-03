Kerala Governor summons 9 VCs for hearing on Dec 12

Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday asked nine state university Vice Chancellors to appear at the Raj Bhavan for a hearing on December 12.

The Governor has summoned the VCs who submitted a response to the notice he issued in October. The VCs may ask advocates to attend the hearing in their place. Khan had asked the Vice Chancellors of 11 Universities to tender their resignation after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of KTU VC Rajashree.

When they failed to respond, he issued a show cause notice asking why they should be allowed to continue in their posts.

Last month, 9 out of 11 VCs had submitted a response to the show cause notice. The Vice Chancellors had argued that their appointment was in line with UGC norms.