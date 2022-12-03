The seven demands of Vizhinjam protesters and the govt response

The agitation against the construction of the Vizhinjam Port, demanding a permanent solution to the sea erosion caused by the construction of the project, has crossed 135 days. It was on July 20 that the protest council began the protest under the leadership of the Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum in front of the Kerala Government Secretariat in the State capital.



On August 16, the site of the agitation was shifted to the entrance of the port construction area. The protest is being carried on by putting forth a charter of seven demands.

Below are the seven demands of the protesters and the Kerala government’s response to them.

1. Demand of the protesters: A permanent solution should be found to the issue of sea erosion.

Government’s response: Different measures are being implemented to ensure protection of the shore at each place. After the expert committee that has been appointed to study the problem of sea erosion submits its report, further steps will be taken in consultation with the people’s representatives in the area.

2. Those who have lost their houses and property due to sea erosion should be paid rent for alternative accommodation.

The government has initiated a scheme for paying Rs 5,500 as monthly rent. Of the 284 families affected, the accounts of 151 have been credited with the amount.

3. A plan for permanent resettlement should be formulated.

Over 600 flats will be constructed on 10 acres of land at Muttathara. Under the plan, an estimate with an outlay of Rs 81 crore is under consideration for building 400 flats. In addition, under the Punargeham scheme, 192 flats in Muttathara and 20 flats in Beemapally have been handed over. Steps have also been taken to construct flats on 2 acres of land surrendered by the Thiruvananthapuram Social Service Society and 37 cents surrendered by St Antony’s School, Valiathura, by handing over these plots to the Fisheries Department.

4. Those who cannot go to work due to bad weather forecasts should be paid minimum wages.

In situations in the past where fishermen could not go for work due to the forecast of dangerous weather, financial aid, free ration, and provision kits were given to fisherfolk. Taking the circumstances into account, such aid will continue to be given.

5. The problems that have arisen owing to the unscientific construction of the fishing harbour at Muthalapozhi should be resolved.

Considering the demand, steps have been taken on the issue. The Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing a scientific report.

6. The State government must intervene to reduce the price of kerosene. The subsidy should be increased

It is the Centre that fixes the price of kerosene. A letter has been sent to the Centre with regard to the issue. Subsidy will be given for changing over to the use of engines that utilise fuels other than kerosene.

7. The construction of the port should be suspended and a study should be commissioned to examine the issue of sea erosion.

An expert committee has been appointed to study sea erosion. It will submit the report in three months. The construction of the port will not be stopped.