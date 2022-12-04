Rift in Congress over Tharoor’s events leaves League unhappy

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expressed displeasure over the infighting in public carried out by Congress leaders over the events attended by Shashi Tharoor, the Member of Parliament representing the Congress from Thiruvananthapuram.

IUML said that as a constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF) headed by the Congress, it could not remain a silent witness to the controversies taking place in the major partner.

Tharoor had earlier attended several programmes as part of his Malabar tour, which attracted widespread opposition from other Congress leaders. However, the IUML took a stand supporting Tharoor.

“When it was felt that the controversies related to Tharoor’s Malabar tour had ended, troubles erupted again in Kottayam. Disputes within the Congress harm UDF as a whole. When Congress leaders fight each other in public ignoring the sentiments of ordinary UDF workers, it brings no benefit to the Front," said IUML leaders.

After the huge success of his Malabar tour, Tharoor had decided to attend an event organised by the Youth Congress at Kottayam. However, the Kottayam District Congress Committee raised objections to the programme, sparking a fresh controversy.