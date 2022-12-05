Man stabbed to death during drunken brawl near Thodupuzha

Our Correspondent
Published: December 05, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Thodupuzha: Three persons have been arrested over the murder of a 42-year-old man at Naliyani, Velliyamattom, here in Idukki district on Saturday night.

Sam Joseph of Edasseriyil, Poomala, was stabbed to death with a rubber-tapping knife in a drunken brawl.

The Kanjar police arrested Machiyanikkal Jithin, Aryankalayil Ashik George and Chirakkal Priyan.

On Saturday evening, a group of four people, including Sam, were drinking on the roadside. Sometime later, the three persons who have now been arrested passed by. They were also reportedly drunk. Both groups entered into an argument, which soon escalated into a physical fight.

During the scuffle, Jithin stabbed Sam on the neck with a knife used for rubber tapping, said the police. After Sam was injured, most of those present fled from the spot.

He was later taken to hospital by the remaining persons, who told doctors that the injury was caused from a fall. However, the hospital authorities were suspicious about the incident and informed the police.

The police subsequently arrested the trio who had allegedly attacked Sam. Jithin is already an accused in several other criminal cases, said the police.

Sam’s funeral took place on Sunday. He is survived by wife Tintu.

