All devotees the same; stop offering VIP darshan at Sabarimala: HC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2022 08:52 PM IST
Sabarimala shrine; Kerala High Court. Screengrab: Manorama News

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Devaswom Board to do away with helicopter services and VIP darshans at Sabarimala.

"Nobody should make such promises. Every devotee should be given equal importance at the hill shrine. The Devaswom Board should ensure this," stated the court.

It further observed that once an individual reaches Nilackal, their stature does not matter and everyone becomes an ordinary devotee.

RELATED ARTICLES

The order of the High Court division bench is based on a suo motu case after a helicopter service company in Kochi advertised its VIP service to Sabarimala for Rs 48,000.

Earlier, while hearing the case, the court directed the company offering the service to withdraw the advertisement. The organisation came under criticism for operating such a service without the permission of the state or central governments.

The case was heard by a bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout