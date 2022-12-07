MGU Pro VC forged document to get wife job at Cusat: Save University panel

Thiruvananthapuram: The Save University Campaign Committee has accused the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro VC) of Mahatma Gandhi University of forging his wife's teaching experience certificate to earn her the post of professor at Cusat in Kochi.

According to the panel, candidates with higher academic qualifications, teaching experience and research publications were overlooked to appoint the woman as a professor in the varsity's Department of Environmental Studies.

She has co-authored all publications with her husband.

The woman has a PhD in Chemistry and attended the interview for the position showing 13 years of teaching experience, including guest lecturing.

It is the Pro VC himself who has signed off on her certificate mentioning teaching experience. He is also the director of the Department of Environmental Science.

Save University Campaign Committee chairman R S Sasikumar and secretary M Shajar Khan submitted a petition to the Chancellor seeking the cancellation of the appointment and action against the Pro VC and the VC of Cusat.

'Baseless allegations'

MG University Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof C T Aravindakumar, termed the allegations baseless and said he will move against the panel legally.

He further said his wife got the job in Cusat because she possessed the required qualification.