Three ITI employees injured in attack by SFI activists

Pallickathodu: Three office employees of the P T Chacko Memorial Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Pallickathodu in Kottayam district suffered serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists on Tuesday night.

Those who came under attack are office assistant V S Hari, who has injuries on his head, and officers Shaison Joe Joseph and Mobin Joseph. All of them have been admitted to Kanjirappally Taluk Hospital and Hari was bleeding from his head and nose while brought there.

The office staff alleged that they were assaulted by a group of around 20 SFI workers led by Roshin Rojo, unit chief of the students’ federation and college union chairman.

According to the office staff, they were at the college till around 7.30 pm on Tuesday for exam-related work. While they were leaving, Rojo arrived in a lorry with the activists of SFI, which is the student wing of the ruling party CPM in Kerala.

When the office staff questioned the students about their arrival in college at night, the SFI activists replied that they wanted to arrange stars on the campus for Christmas. The office staff asked the students whether they had obtained permission from the college authorities for the purpose, which provoked the SFI members and an argument took place.

Soon, the office employees started for their homes on bikes. However, on the way, they came under stone-pelting near Onnam Mile. The SFI workers also kicked on the bikes of the office employees, who lost balance and fell on the road. The three men were subsequently assaulted by the gang, causing grave injuries.