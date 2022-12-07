Woman, newborn die following surgery in Alappuzha MCH; minister orders probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2022 11:22 AM IST
The deceased is Aparna, wife of Ramjith of Kainakari. The baby died on Tuesday evening.

Alappuzha: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of a woman and her newborn baby following an obstetric surgery at the Alappuzha Medical College (MCH).

The deceased is Aparna (21), wife of Ramjith of Kainakari. The baby died on Tuesday evening. Aparna was shifted to the cardiology intensive care unit after noticing a difference in her heart rate.

However, her relatives created a ruckus at the MCH alleging a delay in notifying the cause of the newborn's death.

Relatives said they would receive the bodies only after the collector intervenes.

Meanwhile, the health minister has directed the Director of the Medical Education Department to form an expert committee and conduct an investigation into the incident and submit a report.

A five-member medical team has been constituted for this purpose.

