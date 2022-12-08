P Jayarajan gets a new Innova Crysta that costs Rs. 32 lakh

Our Correspondent
Published: December 08, 2022 09:25 AM IST
P Jayarajan, vice chairman of the Khadi Board, taking delivery of the new car in front of the board’s office in Kannur: Manorama Online

Kannur:The new Innova Crysta car for Khadi Board vice chairman P. Jayarajan has been delivered.

Jayarajan took possession of the car that was brought from the showroom in the city to the office of the Kannur Khadi Board around 10 a.m. yesterday.

I.K. Ajith Kumar, district project officer of the Khadi Board, signed the documents of the new car.  Khadi village industries officer K.V. Farook was present.  Following this, Jayaran left in the new car to take part in a programme at Ezhothu.  

The Innova car that was being used by Jayarajan till now, which is over 12 years old, will be taken to the board’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. The government had allotted Rs. 32 lakh for buying a new car for Jayarajan. A controversy had arisen over the issue.

