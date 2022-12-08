Sabarimala Mandala Puja to be held on Dec 27

Sabarimala: The Mandala Puja at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala will be held on December 27. According to sources, Deeparadhana, with the idol adorned with Thanka Anki (sacred golden attire), will be held on December 26.

Thanka Anki, weighing 450 sovereigns of gold, was offered to the temple by Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma of the erstwhile Travancore dynasty in 1973.

The ceremonial procession, carrying Thanka Anki, from Aranmula will reach Sannidhanam on the evening of December 26. Following this, Deeparadhana will be held adorning the idol with Thanka Anki. Mandala Puja will be held on the afternoon of December 27. The shrine will be closed at 10pm.

The preparations for the Mandala Puja have begun at Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal. Huge rush is expected as the Mandala Puja will be held during the holidays. Meanwhile, the Devaswom Board is busy making preparations to ensure sufficient stock of Appam and Aravana.

More number of police personnel are also being deployed for crowd management. The KSRTC has allotted additional buses for conducting chain services in the Pamba-Nilakkal route. Also, more buses will operate long-distance services.