Girl attends MBBS classes in Kozhikode without admission, police start probe

Our Correspondent
Published: December 09, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Photo: File/Manorama

Kozhikode: In a strange incident, a girl attended first-year MBBS classes in Kozhikode Medical College without securing admission. The local police have started a complaint into the incident based on the college management's complaint.

The girl, a native of Malappuram district, attended the classes five days. The college authorities, however, failed to recognise that she was not a student enrolled for the course.

The authorities found the anomaly when they cross-checked the admission register and attendance records. Following this, they filed a complaint against the girl for impersonation.

RELATED ARTICLES

The girl attended the classes from November 29 to December 2. She had sent a message on WhatsApp to her friends that she had secured admission for MBBS in the medical college.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout