Parassala murder: Police forced her to confess to crime, Greeshma tells court

Thiruvananthapuram: Greeshma, the first accused in the murder of Parassala native Sharon Raj, told Neyyatinkara Magistrate Court-2 that police forced her to confess to the crime.

She also claimed that the whole case was a fabricated one.

Greeshma had given a statement to the police that she killed Sharon by mixing poison in the potion.

But she told the court that she was forced to make the statement and claimed that police had fabricated the evidence.

However, the investigating officers said that Greeshma's statement to the court would not affect the probe.

"Accused usually deny the crime in court. In this case, we have collected scientific evidence. Her statement was recorded on video. The charge sheet will be submitted within 70 days," an officer said.

The police approached the court for a custodial trial. The investigating officers also stated that if they do not get permission from the Neyyatinkara court, they would approach a higher court.

Greeshma is accused of poisoning to death her 23-year-old ex-lover Sharon Raj after he refused to break up with her.

Greeshma had allegedly served an Ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14. Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Greeshma had ended her ties with Sharon in February, but the latter was not ready to back off from the relationship, police said.