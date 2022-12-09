Son-in-law of Elanthoor human sacrifice victim Rosly found dead

Thrissur: The son-in-law of one of the two victims of the Elanthoor human sacrifice case which rocked Kerala in September was found dead on Friday.

Biju (44) was found dead at his home at Enkakkad in Thrissur. He was the husband of Manju Varghese, the daughter of Rosily who was brutally murdered in the alleged human sacrifice incident.

Biju was a native of Kattappana. He was alone at the house as Manju had gone to Ernakulam along with her son.

The mortal remains of Rosily was handed over to Manju and her brother Sanju recently by the police. The remains were kept at the mortuary of Kottayam Medical College Hospital after the police unearthed them in September.

The delay was because more scientific examinations were to be carried out as the probe team received only parts of the skeleton as Rosily's remains.

The body parts of Kalady native Rosily and Tamil Nadu native Padmam were found buried on the premises of Bhagaval Singh's house at Elanthoor. Bhagaval Singh, a massage therapist, his wife Laila and acquaintance Mohammed Shafi are the main accused in the case.

Rosly's murder came to light during the probe into a missing complaint filed by Padmam's relatives.