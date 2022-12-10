CM Pinarayi urges young Congress workers to emulate Vayalar Ravi’s values

Kochi: The youth of the Congress party must emulate its veteran leader Vayalar Ravi's broad humanist approach, urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday.

Vijayan hailed his political opponent, Ravi, as a leader who exuded youthfulness. The chief minister presented Ravi with the PS John Endowment Award at a function at the Town Hall.

Vijayan called Ravi a talented parliamentarian and an efficient administrator, and said the Congressman has worked in the common interest of Kerala both as a state minister and at the Centre.

Ravi's secular credentials and humanist approach also found special praise from Vijayan. "Ravi can see goodness beyond religious and casteist thoughts. His broad humanist approach outlook should be emulated by the youth of his party in their life and work. Even as he opposed his political rivals as a Congress activist, he kept personal relations well. The young generation in Congress should be ready to absorb such good values," the chief minister said.

Vijayan said it was apt to present the award in the name of journalist, P S John to Ravi as they knew each other well and worked closely. Ravi made Kerala politics vibrant and energetic, the chief minister said.

PS John was a former president of the Ernakulam Press Club and political correspondent of Malayala Manorama. The Endowment Award is instituted by the press club.

Ernakulam Press Club president M R Harikumar chaired the award function. Malayala Manorama senior associate editor Jose Panachipuram delivered the P S John memorial address.

Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, Hibi Eden MP and T J Vinod MLA were among those who attended the event.