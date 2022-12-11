Man files complaint against own family for driving wife to suicide

Kozhikode: The husband of a woman who jumped to death in front of a train along with her 9-month-old baby has filed a complaint against his own family for allegedly driving his wife to suicide.

In his complaint filed at Koyilandy police station, the man cited the torture his wife had to endure at the hands of his brothers for the tragic incident. The police has begun an investigation.

It was on November 30 that Prabitha and her daughter Anushika died after they were hit by a train near Koyilandy.

A probe into the incident revealed that the woman had indeed committed suicide.

The allegations are also backed by the woman's family who told reporters that their son-in-law's brothers were constantly threatening Prabitha for stealing their money.

In wake of the incident, the locals have also formed an action committee demanding police action against those responsible for Prabitha's and her daughter's deaths.