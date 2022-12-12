CPM humours League yet again, says gender-neutrality is not government policy

General Education Minister V Sivankutty categorically stated in the Assembly on Monday that the government had not taken any decision on gender neutral classrooms and uniforms. "No decision has been taken on changing class timings either," the minister said.

He was responding to a Calling Attention moved by Muslim League MLA N Samsudheen on the necessity to address the concerns created by the steps taken to restructure school curriculum in Kerala.

Samsudheen reiterated the League's official position in the Assembly. "This is an attempt to sneak in liberal ideas into the education system. The objective is to create a gender-fluid, sex-less society. This will only lead to gender confusion and overall anarchy," he said. "At a time when countries like Brazil, Peru, and Chile are turning back from such classroom reforms, the LDF government's attempt to wholeheartedly embrace the idea is utter foolishness," he said.

Samsudheen's worry was that the handbook containing these gender-neutral ideas had still not been withdrawn, that these were still discussed at PTA and local body meetings.

The minister seemed eager to assuage the Muslim League MLA. Even if the government had already made it clear that it had no intention of pushing through with the reforms, the education minister wanted the Muslim League to be absolutely free of doubts. It seemed one of a piece with the CPM's recent efforts to keep the Muslim League in good humour.

"The handbook (Curriculum Framework: Notes for Discussion) has mere pointers for public discussion. This should not be taken as a policy document or a curriculum framework," the minister said. "The LDF government's stand is that the school curriculum we evolve should leave no space for any differences. We will do it together," Sivankutty said.

Nonetheless, the Minister stuck to the LDF stand that gender is a mere social contruct, as if it is just an opinion that is subject to change. In short, for the government, gender is a fluid concept.

This is a formulation considered offensive by the League. According to the League, gender is biological.

The Muslim League fears the LDF concept of gender-neutraliy would rob the society of the certainty around gender relations. The party has argued that this could unnecessarily cause gender confusion. The party acknowledges transgender but does not recognise gays and lesbians.

Still, the League is happy with the minister's assurance. "Even if there are certain ideological differences, the minister has stated in very clear terms that gender-neutraliy is not government policy. Now we can hold the government to the minister's words as they were spoken inside the Assembly, no less," Samsudheen told Onmanorama.

Further, Samsudheen said it was not for gender equality that the state should aspire but to equality of opportunity.

The education minister also said there were no plans to adopt the 8 am to 1 pm timing for schools. The Muslim League had questioned this reform saying it was an attempt to destroy madrasa education in Kerala. "There are many schools in Kerala, Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas and even some private unaided schools, that follow this timing. But the government has put forward the timing only as a proposal, just to get a sense of public opinion. This should not be interpreted as government policy," Sivankutty said.