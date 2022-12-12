Police drop charges, say student attended MBBS classes without admission to save face

Kozhikode: Kerala Police on Monday decided not to register a criminal case against the girl who attended first-year MBBS classes in Kozhikode Medical College without securing admission.

No case would be registered against her as she has neither impersonated anyone nor forged any document, the police said.

The local police, which started an investigation into the incident based on the college management's complaint, ended the probe after realising that the girl's motive was restricted to misleading her parents.

The girl was on a Goa trip when the NEET results were announced. She misread the results and believed that she had secured a high rank. She intimated her family about the same. Posters and banners soon appeared in her home town congratulating her for her feat.

But the student soon realised that she had secured a rank above 10,000. Thus she realised that she would not get an admission to the MBBS.

Fearing disgrace and public humiliation, she attended classes for four days at the medical college, the girl informed police.

The girl, a native of Malappuram district, attended the classes for four days. The college authorities, however, failed to recognise that she was not a student enrolled for the course.

The girl attended the classes from November 29 to December 2. She had sent a message on WhatsApp to her friends that she had secured admission for MBBS in the medical college.

The matter came to the notice of the college authorities when the student did not attend the class on the fifth day.

The class began on November 29 with 245 students. When the attendance register was prepared based on the card, college authorities found discrepancies with the preliminary attendance register in which there were 246 students. Following this, the authorities realised there was one extra student who was there in the classroom for four days.