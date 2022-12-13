Pro-IUML remark: MV Govindan to not respond to Kanam Rajendran's criticism

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday said he had no intentions of responding to Kanam Rajendran's criticism of his remark that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is not a communal party.

The CPI state secretary had termed Govindan's comment, which has now sparked a controversy, as 'immature'. Kanam also said it was not the LDF's duty to issue the IUML a character certificate. He further said the unity in the UDF seen now was a result of the CPM state secretary's statement.

"Certain statements can have a negative impact. Let time decide the outcome of this comment. I will take it up with him when I meet Govindan in person," said Kanam.

He then asked if there was any surety that actions which are taken eyeing temporary gains won't turn harmful in the long run. "So, such statements should be made carefully. Also, the previous stand taken by the communist party with regard to the IUML will not be forgotten by the people," he added.

The other day, speaking to the media, Govindan said the CPM considers Muslim League as a party that works democratically for the welfare of minorities and that the party’s records reiterate the same.

Govindan revealed the party’s soft approach towards the Muslim League in reply to questions that arose after he pointed out that the League had intervened to change the stand taken by the Congress in support of the Governor.