SilverLine survey undertaken after Railway, Fin Min approval; project not shelved: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly that the Kerala government's ambitious semi-high speed rail corridor, SilverLine, has not been shelved and that it will receive, in time, the Centre's go ahead.

The submission was made in the state assembly by Vijayan who also said that the government was not considering withdrawing the criminal cases against those who opposed the laying of survey stones in connection with the project.

The Chief Minister was responding to the queries posed by some UDF MLAs, in the House, who said that since the project is frozen for now due to lack of Centre's approval, will the state government consider withdrawing notifications issued in connection with it.

The MLAs also asked about the fate of the lands earmarked for acquisition for the project and whether the government would consider withdrawing the criminal cases against those who opposed laying of survey stones as the rail corridor has not yet received approval from the Centre.

Denying the project is frozen or paralysed as claimed by the opposition, Vijayan categorically said, "There were some talks in the Centre against approval for the project in view of the protests against it and therefore, we decided to wait for their go ahead before proceeding any further with it."

"But like I have said earlier in the House, approval will have to be given for the project. If not now, then in the future."

At the same time, he also said that people who own lands earmarked for acquisition to construct the rail corridor need not be concerned as their properties have not been acquired and there is no hindrance in carrying out transactions, like sale or mortgage, in respect of the same.

He also said the state government was not considering withdrawing the criminal cases against those who opposed laying of the survey stones and the project.

The opposition also asked why the government went ahead with the project before getting approval from the Centre and whether it caused any financial loss to the state exchequer.

To this, the Chief Minister replied that the government went ahead with the project-related work in view of the approvals granted vide circulars of April 2019 and August 2016 by the Railway Board and Finance Ministry, respectively.

Since approval was granted by the Board and the ministry for carrying out work, there was nothing wrong in spending money on the same, the Chief Minister reasoned.

The SilverLine would cover a 530-kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and be developed by K-Rail, a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways.

The semi-high speed rail corridor aims to ease transportation along the entire north and south stretch of Kerala and reduce the travel time to less than four hours as against 12 to 14 hours at present.

(With PTI inputs.)