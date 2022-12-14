History-sheeter stabbed to death by husband of harassed woman

Our Correspondent
Published: December 14, 2022 05:19 PM IST
Midhun, who suffered stab injuries on the neck, chest, and stomach, was first taken to a private hospital and later to the taluk hospital at Kodungallur but his life could not be saved. Photo: Manorama.

Mala (Thrissur): A young man was stabbed to death by the husband of a woman over an old spat over harassing her.

Parekkadan Binoy (29), an autorickshaw driver, surrendered before the police after murdering Midhun (27).

The crime happened around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Midhun reached Binoy’s autorickshaw stand at Valiyaparambu and assaulted him and the latter reacted by stabbing him with a screw driver, police said.

Midhun, who suffered stab injuries on the neck, chest, and stomach, was first taken to a private hospital and later to the taluk hospital at Kodungallur but his life could not be saved.

After postmortem at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, the body will be released to Midhun's family members.

A petition had been filed with the Koratty police earlier complaining that Midhun had been harassing Binoy’s wife continually.

The police had summoned him to the police station and let him off after warning.

Midhun was accused in many criminal cases, police stated.

Binoy is a resident of Kakkulissery locality.

