Kochi: The 20-year-old woman, who was hacked by a stalker at her home, died while under treatment on Wednesday.

Alka Anna Binu (20), daughter of Paniyatan Binu Jacob and Manju of Kuruppumpadi was attacked by Basil (21) on September 5 for allegedly rejecting his proposal. After the attack, Basil hung himself at his house.

Alka was under treatment for eight days. Her grandfather Ousep and grandmother Chinnamma were also injured in the attack.