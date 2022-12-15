Woman hacked to death in TVM, estranged partner arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: A 50-year-old woman was hacked to death in Peroorkada on Thursday.

Nanniyodu native Sindhu was hacked to death in broad daylight by Rakesh, 46, her estranged partner, around 9:30 am, Manorama News TV reported.

Rakesh reportedly surrendered to Peroorkada police after attacking Sindhu.

According to an eyewitness, Rakesh first struck her on her neck and then on her head. Though Sindhu collapsed to the ground, he continued to attack her. He was soon restrained by a few onlookers. Sindhu reportedly had about 10 deep cuts.



She was taken to the Medical College Hospital, but succumbed to injuries.

Rakesh, who is married, had moved to Thiruvananthapuram recently to live with Sindhu.

They had an altercation recently after Rakesh accused Sindhu, who is also married to another man, of trying to grab his money and property.

After the tiff, Rakesh had shifted to another house nearby, according to reports.

(Details awaited)