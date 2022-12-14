HC grants interim relief to Sabu Jacob from arrest

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to Twenty20 party's chief coordinator and industrialist Sabu M Jacob, Aikkaranadu Panchayat President Deena Deepak and four other panchayat members, in the case filed against them by CPM MLA PV Sreenijin under the SC & ST (Prevention of trocities) Act, Live Law reported.

Justice Kauser Edappagath allowed the investigation to proceed but granted interim protection from arrest to the accused.

The court directed the petitioners to appear before the investigating officer for the purpose of interrogation, as and when directed.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Jacob, who is also MD of Kitex Group, and others. Apart from Jacob and Deepak, case was also registered against Panchayat Vice- President Prasanna Pradeep, members Sathya Prakash, Jeel Mavelil and PT Rehani.

Puthencruze Police registered a case based on the MLA's complaint based on an incident that happened on August 17.

Srinijin said the accused insulted him by walking out off the stage when he was about to inaugurate a meeting at Aikaranad.

The incident happened at the venue of the Farmers' Day celebrations organised by the Aikaranad Krishi Bhavan.

The FIR stated that Jacob barred the panchayat members from attending any event with Sreenijin.

The MLA also complained that Jacob has made derogatory statements many times and said the ndustrialist hurled abuses knowing that he belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.