Sabarimala: Police to strictly enforce 90,000 cap; separate queue for children, senior citizens

Sabarimala: The Kerala police have issued a strict instruction, saying the number of pilgrims visiting the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala per day should not exceed 90,000.



The police will raise the issue at a meeting convened by the Devaswom Minister today.

Though the number of Ayyappa devotees to the hill shrine has been capped at 90,000, about 1 lakh pilgrims are visiting the temple after booking at the spot or through Virtual-Q.

On Monday alone, 1.10 lakh pilgrims visited the temple.

The police have reported that if more than 80,000 pilgrims arrive at the temple, the queue would extend up to Marakkoottam.

If the number of devotees swells to 85,000, the queue would reach up to Sabari Peedam.

The Sabari Peedam, a holy spot on the way to Sabarimala from Pampa, is on a steep gradient.

The police have reported the difficulty in controlling the queue by tying ropes at the area.

Additionally, the pilgrims would have to wait in the queue for six hours.

According to Virtual-Q bookings for the next 10 days, the number of pilgrims have exceeded 90,000 on three days. As many as 1,01,945 pilgrims have booked for darshan on December 19.

The police's failure in controlling the crowd has forced pilgrims to wait eight to 10 hours to reach the temple. The shrine has been experiencing heavy rush during the opening of the sanctum sanctorum in the morning, usha puja, uchcha puja and deeparadhana (pujas conducted early in the morning, noon and evening).

The number of pilgrims is less during the rest of the day.

It has been estimated that at least 65 to 75 pilgrims should climb the sacred 18 steps to the temple per minute to avoid the queue getting longer. No efforts have been made to ensure this number.

SPs to monitor crowd-control measures

The High Court of Kerala has directed special officers in the rank of superintendent of police to directly monitor measures initiated to control crowds between Pampa and Sannidhanam.

A bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar issued the directive while considering a plea on crowd-control at Sabarimala.

Separate queue for children and senior citizens

The Devaswom Board has decided to introduce a separate queue for children, their guardians, and the elderly visiting the hill shrine.

The Sannidhanam has been witnessing heavy rush of Ayyappa devotees for the seventh consecutive day. Pilgrims have to wait for about eight hours between Marakkoottam and Sannidhanam before reaching the temple.

Authorities blocked vehicles at Elavunkal, Plappally and Thulappally for about five hours. It has been alleged that pilgrims had to wait without food and water for long hours.

The rush is likely to increase during the coming holidays.

Sabarimala: At a glance

The sacred 18 steps

1) At least 65 pilgrims should climb the steps in a minute

Only 35-40 devotees are climbing the steps now.

2) Hence, there are very few pilgrims at Sopanam, waiting for darshan. Meanwhile, the queue to climb the steps extend up to Pampa.

3) Earlier, 90 to 95 people used to climb the steps

Reasons

1) Policemen on duty on the steps get tired easily. They have to bend to help pilgrims up on the steps, and process keeps repeating.

2) The fitness levels of policemen on duty are also questioned.

3) Vehicles to Pampa are blocked at Elavunkal, Plappally, Kanamala and Nilackal

December 13

No of vehicles blocked en route to Pampa: 5,413

(Vehicles have to wait for a minimum of six hours before they were allowed to proceed)

December 14

Vehicles were blocked at Elavunkal and Thulappally for at least four hours. The rush eased after 9.30 am.