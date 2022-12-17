Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree to deliver talk at Madappally college on Monday

Kozhikode: Geetanjali Shree, the winner of the International Booker Prize 2022, will deliver the M R Narayana Kurup memorial talk at Government College, Madappally in Vadakara on Monday.

This is her first event in Kerala after winning the coveted prize for her novel Tomb of Sand (translated from her Hindi novel 'Ret Samadhi') in May this year.

The annual talk is organised in memory of freedom fighter Narayana Kurup, who was a founding father of the college, said P S, assistant professor at Madappally college.

"The college was established in 1958. Narayana Kurup was the president of the then Kunnummakkara panchayat. He spearheaded the efforts of the residents to establish the college," said Jineesh.

The memorial lecture will be held at the college auditorium at 10 am on Monday. Geetanjali Shree will talk about the duties of a writer in contemporary society, he said.