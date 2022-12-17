Anju was abused by her husband in Saudi, says mother

London: Anju, the Keralite nurse, who was found dead along with her two children in UK's Kettering, was abused by her husband in the past.

The revelation was made by Anju's mother Krishnamma.

"I've seen Saju grab her clothes and assault her. But Anju promised she would never commit suicide. She also asked me not to disclose the incident to her father," she said.

"I feared for my daughter's life when they were in Saudi," Krishnamma added.

Anju (40) and her children Jeeva (6) and Jhanvi (4) were found dead in Kettering, Northamptonshire on Thursday.

Anju, a native of Vaikom in Kerala's Kottayam district, was the daughter of Ashok AG and Krishnamma.

Anju's husband Chelevalan Saju (52), a native of Kombanpara in the Padiyoor panchayat of Kannur district, is being questioned by Northamptonshire police.

Anju and her children were found with serious injuries in their house at Petherton Court in Kettering, around 140km from London, police said.

The crime was reported at 11.15 am on Thursday, which is around 4.45 pm Indian time.

The autopsy result has revealed that the woman was strangled. Autopsies of the two children are scheduled for Saturday.

Saju will be kept in custody for 72 hours and murder charges will be slapped on him, the police said.

The couple got married on August 10, 2012. After the marriage, Anju worked in Saudi Arabia as a nurse for seven years. Saju worked as a driver.

The family migrated to UK last year.