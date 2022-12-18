No more paper cups, plates at govt events; new circular out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: It is not just single-use plastic products that are banned as the authorities clamp down on environmental norms. As per a new circular, the usage of paper cups and paper plates to serve tea/water and food during government meetings and events has been completely banned.

Paper cups and paper plates, plastic-coated cups and plates, thermocol/styrofoam cups and plates etc are prohibited. Instead, reusable steel/ glass or ceramic utensils should be used, as per the directives in the circular of the General Administration Department.

The Kerala Government had issued orders in October 2017 and September 2018, enforcing the ban on the usage of prohibited disposable items for serving food and water at government events, among others. But in view of the non-compliance of these orders, the new circular was issued.

The circular has also directed the heads of the departments to ensure that the green protocol is being followed at government institutions as well.

The previous orders stipulated green protocols at government offices; public events, conferences and meetings attended by Ministers, MPs and MLAs; and the public events organised by the government. It was also directed then to avoid decorations made of flex, plastic and thermocol; and instead use eco-friendly materials. But violating this, the usage continued.

