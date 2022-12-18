40 more hospitals under Medisep; treatment for Rs 308 cr availed in last 6 months

Thiruvananthapuram: Forty more hospitals have been brought under the Medical Insurance for State Employees and Pensioners (Medisep) scheme of the Kerala Government.

More hospitals are likely to be empanelled in the coming months as more and more government employees and pensioners are availing the comprehensive health insurance scheme that offers cashless treatment.

Sources in the State Finance Ministry revealed that many prominent hospitals had expressed their interest in joining the scheme after a large number of eligible patients began seeking treatment in hospitals that are currently empanelled under the Medisep.

In all 147 government hospitals, including medical colleges, as well as 329 private hospitals in and outside the State are part of the scheme.

A coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh per annum is available for the eligible expenses incurred by the beneficiary for the listed procedures under the Basic Benefit Package (BBP) for three years. A total of 1,920 treatments and surgical procedures are covered under the scheme. The beneficiary has to be admitted for at least 24 hours to be eligible.

Latest joinees



Some of the prominent hospitals that have been newly included in the scheme are:

Idukki High Range Super Specialty Cooperative Hospital; Mundakkayam Medical Trust Hospital; Kannur Malabar Cancer Centre; P R Rama Varma Raja Memorial Cooperative Hospital; Cooperative Hospital, Payyannur; Bishop Benzigar Hospital, Kollam; EMS Cooperative Hospital; KIMS Bellerose, Kottayam; Iqraa Hospital, Kozhikode; PVS Hospital, Ernakulam; Almas Hospital, Malappuram; Meditrina Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; Sree Ramakrishna Ashrama Charitable Hospital; St. John’s Health Services; and Iqraa Community Hospital, Wayanad.

1.11 lakh claims in last six months

Treatment costing over Rs 308 crore was extended through the Medisep to more than 1 lakh persons in the past six months. The total number of claims in this period was 1,11,027.

The number of claims district-wise:

Kozhikode – 17,546; Ernakulam – 13,636; Thiruvananthapuram – 11,150; Malappuram – 11,056; Kollam – 9,509; Kannur – 9,202; Thrissur – 9,151; Kottayam – 6,961; Pathanamthitta – 6,230; Alappuzha – 4,903; Palakkad – 4,326; Idukki – 3,662; Wayanad – 2,414; and Kasaragode – 947.

The claims from outside Kerala include: Mangaluru – 332, Chennai – 1; and Coimbatore – 1.

Most patients

The most number of patients opted for Medisep from the following five hospitals in Kerala.



Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur – 3,757; S N Memorial Institute of Medical Sciences, Kollam – 3,313; AKG Hospital, Kannur – 2,645; MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode – 2,431; and District Cooperative Hospital, Kozhikode – 2,267.

