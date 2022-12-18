Online Gram Sabhas to overcome lack of quorum; portal getting ready

Thiruvananthapuram: The Panchayati Raj rural local self-governance system in India envisages people's participation at the grassroots. Successful holding of Gram Sabha, which is the primary body of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, demands participation of the voters in its jurisdiction. In a bid to overcome the lack of quorum at the Gram Sabha, the Kerala Government has decided to hold its meetings online.

The quorum of the Gram Sabha includes 10 per cent of the total voters of a ward. A Gram Sabha meeting postponed due to lack of strength of this quorum can be conducted with just 50 persons thereafter.

In the first phase, the online Gram Sabhas would be implemented in 15,963 wards under 941 panchayaths in Kerala. The portal gramasabha.lsgkerala.gov.in has been readied with an aim to address inadequate participation in the Gram Sabha and to effectively enable partnership and discussions.

The details of the voters who must participate in the Gram Sabhas have been entered in the portal. The validation process of this data is pending.

Once the portal is ready, Gram Sabha meetings can be held online by including even Non-Resident voters. The portal would also facilitate the voters to submit facts and suggestions for development and welfare activities.

Why Gram Sabha is paramount

Up to 30 per cent of the total funds of the State Government is being utilized through the local bodies. Gram Sabhas decide on the list of beneficiaries, the drafts of different projects including house construction, and on spending the shares.

Gram Sabha meetings are reportedly postponed as the quorum strength is not fulfilled in many places. Many flaws and irregularities are allegedly reported over the delayed conduct of Grama Sabhas.

No need to amend law: Legal experts

As per the legal advice received by the State’s Department of Local Self-Governance, an amendment to Kerala Panchayath Raj Act is not required for the conduct of Gram Sabha meetings online. Legal experts suggested using the provisions under the IT Act to enable online Gram Sabhas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the department had directed to conduct online Gram Sabhas in a temporary manner considering the situation.

The term Gram Sabha is defined in the Constitution of India under Article 243(b).