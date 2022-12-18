Man who hacked partner to death found hanging in jail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2022 07:29 AM IST Updated: December 18, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Rakesh attacked his partner Sindhu in broad daylight on December 15, Thursday in Vazhayila. Photo: Manorama.

Thiruvananthapuram: Pathanamthitta native Rakesh, who hacked his partner Sindhu to death on Thursday, was found hanging in the Thiruvananthapuram District Jail at Poojappura on Sunday.

The 46-year-old allegedly killed his estranged partner Sindhu in broad daylight at Vazhayila locality of Peroorkada on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram city and was nabbed, soon after.

Sindhu, 50, suffered about 10 deep cuts from Rakesh's attack and was declared dead at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where she was rushed in from the crime spot. 

Rakesh, who was married, had moved to Thiruvananthapuram recently to live with Sindhu.

They had an altercation recently after Rakesh accused Sindhu, who was also married to another man, of trying to grab his money and property.

After the tiff, Rakesh had shifted to another house nearby, according to reports.

