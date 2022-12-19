Dr K Arya interim VC of Agricultural varsity; Ishita's fate uncertain

Mannuthy: The temporary charge of the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has been entrusted to Dr K Arya, chief of the Plant Breeding and Genetics department of the College of Agriculture, Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad issued the order giving Dr Arya the charge for 10 days owing to the temporary absence of Ishita Roy, Principal Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner, who holds additional charge of the Vice Chancellor.

The office of the Minister intimated the university about the decision which was taken on the basis of a letter written by the Governor.

The Agricultural University had submitted to the Governor a list of persons who had served in the rank of professor for over 10 years. Dr Arya was appointed from this list.

Dr Arya’s tenure is likely to be extended since Ishita Roy's return may prolong. The latter is unlikely to continue holding the responsibility in view of a pending litigation over giving charge of the university to a person who is not a professor. Dr Arya has assumed office.

She is an outstanding teacher and the most prominent among senior professors of the university. She also has the distinction of being the professor who has been serving the university for the longest period of time. Dr Arya is also known for her apolitical stand.