Attach PFI properties by January, HC tells Kerala Govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday came down heavily on the state government for the delay in attaching the properties of the banned extremist organization Popular Front of India (PFI).



The court had earlier directed the government to submit details of the properties belonging to PFI and its state general secretary Abdul Sathar attached after Kerala witnessed widespread violence on September 23, when a hartal was called by the organization.

A large number of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses came under attack that day from hartal supporters and other public property was also damaged, causing huge losses. Hundreds of PFI supporters were arrested in connection with the violence.

During Monday’s hearing, the state government sought another six months to attach the properties belonging to the PFI. However, the court criticized the government over its lackadaisical approach to the issue. Such an attitude should be avoided in a case where public property worth crores was destroyed, observed the court and told the government not to take the matter lightly.

The court also directed the government to complete all procedures related to attachment of property by January 2023. Posting the next hearing of the case on Friday, the court summoned the Additional Chief Secretary to appear before it that day.