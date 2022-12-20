Unearned degrees to become doctors? Veena George orders probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after it emerged that few students of Government Ayurveda College had earned their degrees without even clearing their second-year papers.

The minister informed reporters that she had tasked the Director of the Ayurvedic Medical Education Department to conduct a thorough investigation on the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

The son of an office-bearer of the Parent-Teacher Association is also among the seven who were accorded the professional degree despite failing the exams. In all, 65 students graduated from the college.

The issue came to light as a few students turned out to be whistle-blowers. Soon, the authorities gave strict instructions to the students against sharing pictures of the graduation ceremony on social media platforms.

The whole incident once again points to the sorry state of affairs in the higher education sector. Now, the students intend to submit a complaint to the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the universities. (A recent legislation to deprive the Governor of the powers of the Chancellor is yet to get the assent of the Governor.)

The duration of the BAMS course, including House Surgency, is five-and-a-half years.