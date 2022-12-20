Ullas Pandalam's father-in-law rules out mystery behind his daughter’s death

Pathanamthitta: Malayalam actor Ullas Pandalam's father-in-law Sivanandan has ruled out any mystery behind his daughter’s death. He said there was no tension between his daughter Nisha aka Asha (38) and Ullas. The woman was found hanging in her house on Tuesday.

Sivanandan said mental stress might have forced his daughter to take the extreme step. Sivanandan gave a statement to the police that his family had no suspicion about the death. The police said they will investigate the death.

“It is understood that some mental disturbance caused the suicide. We have no other suspicions. The children also said that their mother had committed suicide. We have nothing to say against Ullas. No one in the family has had any issues with him," said Sivanandan.

It is reported that Ullas was at home at the time of the incident. There was a small argument between him and Nisha on Tuesday. After that, she went to the terrace. Nisha was found dead when they went in search of her. Though she was rushed to a hospital in Adoor, Nisha couldn’t be saved.

On Monday, Ullas took to Facebook to celebrate his son's birthday. This was followed by Nisha's death. Recently, Ullas and his family moved into a new house. Ullas, who was abroad, returned recently.