‘Convocation’ at Ayurveda college: Failed students return certificates 

Thiruvananthapuram: The seven students, who had been conferred the degree certificates during the controversial ‘graduation ceremony’ held at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Ayurveda College despite failing in the exam, have returned their certificates.

They returned the certificates to the college principal Dr G Jai. The principal had given strict instructions that the certificates should be returned before 11am on Wednesday. One student had returned the certificate on Tuesday, while the remaining six returned the certificates on Wednesday.

All 65 students who participated in the ceremony received certificates of successful completion of the course and having passed the exam. But seven students, including two who had not even cleared the second-year exam, also received the certificates. After this came to light, a controversy was sparked. The son of a PTA office-bearer was among those who returned the certificates.

It was earlier decided to take back the certificates from other students as well. But after the failed students returned the certificates, the authorities are of the view that this is not necessary for the time being. The college authorities said that a final decision would be taken in this matter only after seeking permission from the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS). The University officials have taken a serious view of the incident.

The Academic Council meeting, held on Wednesday, has decided that prior permission should be taken before conducting such events at the Ayurveda college in future and there should be strict monitoring for such events. The Vice-Chancellor would be apprised of this.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George had sought a report from the Director of Ayurveda Medical Education over the incident. Action is likely to be taken in the coming days.