MG University staff, who took bribe from students, dismissed

Kottayam: The MG University here has dismissed a section assistant who was arrested in January this year for taking bribe from a student.

CJ Elsy had been caught red-handed by a team of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau while receiving Rs 15,000 from a student promising to provide an MBA certificate.

The order to dismiss Elsy was issued by the Pro Vice-Chancellor on the recommendation of a committee of the university syndicate.

The committee found Elsy's clarification unsatisfactory. It pointed out misuse of power and improper behaviour on the part of the accused.

Elsy had allegedly taken advantage of loopholes in the system. Due to a confusion in the 'post-correction' exercise done at the varsity, some students who actually cleared examinations were made to believe that they had failed.

Elsy was accused of promising at least two students to get pass marks if they paid her. The Vigilance said Elsy had exacted Rs 1,25,000 from a student.