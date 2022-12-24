Confiscation of PFI assets to be over by Jan 15; Kerala assures HC

Kochi: The Kerala Government would complete the confiscation of properties of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its state general secretary, A Abdul Sattar, before January 15 as part of the recovery of damages caused by the banned outfit’s flash hartal on September 23, the Home department has informed the court.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Dr V Venu, who appeared before the court as per its direction, apologized for the delay in completing the proceedings. He assured that the department would also initiate revenue recovery measures after confiscating the properties and complete the process in a month’s time.

Earlier, the court rapped the government for its “callous” attitude in swiftly carrying out the revenue recovery proceedings to recover the hartal damage of Rs 5.20 crore.

However, the Chief Secretary told the court there was no intentional lapse. He further assured it that a directive would be issued to all concerned officials to ensure the timely completion of the proceedings in such matters of public interest.

The court recorded the same and posted the case for the next hearing on January 18, when the department should inform it of the progress of the measures taken.

The case taken suo motu by the court, following the widespread damage across the state on the hartal day, is being considered by a division bench comprising justices A K Jayashankaran Nambiar and C P Muhammed Nias.

The Government, in a sworn affidavit, informed the court that a facility for sitting will be extended to Claims Commissioner at the Ernakulam Guest House and that the Inspector General (Registration) already handed over the details of properties of the PFI and Abdul Sattar.

Court's caustic remarks

During the hearing, the court verbally observed that at least certain officials are confused over whether to carry out the order of the court or that of the Government.

“Such thoughts arise out of the confusion as to who the ‘Master’ is. Since the court doesn’t provide salary, certain officials think there is no need to implement its order. They should change such a line of thinking. If there is a delay in action, then there will be charges of delay in meeting justice. The judiciary and the executive should function hand-in-hand,” the court stated.

The court sought the Government’s explanation as to whether Abdul Sattar, accused in cases related to the hartal violence lodged at many places, can be produced for trial via video conferencing. Earlier, his lawyer sought the court’s nod to allow video conferencing and exempt him from appearing before it in person, citing his poor health.

Abdul Sattar is currently lodged in the high-security Viyyur prison.

Bangalore riots: SDPI indicted

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a Magistrate-level inquiry report revealing the role of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) in the Bangalore riots that claimed the lives of four persons. SDPI is the political arm of the PFI, which was banned by the Central Government.

The clashes occurred in 2020 at DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. The rioters had set ablaze the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, besides 142 vehicles parked on roadsides and inside the premise of the DJ Halli police station.

The riots broke out over an alleged inciting social media post by Naveen, the MLA’s nephew. Over 300, including SDPI activists, were arrested in the case. Out of 64 cases registered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the NIA has taken up the investigation in two cases by invoking UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) provisions.